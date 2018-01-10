Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Water dampens winter break for Eagle Point resident

A water pipe break at the Eagle Point apartments left one student very upset after the way she was treated by staff.

The female student took to her Facebook page to voice her discontent with the staff after a resident’s water pipes broke above her, causing water to pour out from every hole in her apartment. In a video that has over 57,000 views, you can see puddles of water and water leaking from the ceiling.

In a statement, Eagle Point confirmed this was due to a resident turning off their heat and leaving their balcony door open while they left for winter break. This “lack of heat combined with the open door caused a water pipe to burst, flooding two lower units.”

The female and her roommate were moved to another unit while the cleanup process takes place. Eagle Point also stressed they were working with the resident to provide any help that is needed.

Greystar, who owns Eagle Point and many apartment complexes around the country, did not respond to a request for comment.