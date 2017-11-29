Loose Change & Filler Text

EWU women’s basketball falls to Gonzaga in non-conference play

December 1, 2017

The EWU women's basketball team stayed with the Gonzaga Bulldogs for one and a half quarters on Thursday...

November 29, 2017

Down with Black Friday

November 29, 2017

In the past decade, the rise and rapid expansion of the shopping extravaganza that is Black Friday has evolve...

Professor’s legacy lives on

November 29, 2017

Known for his modernist style and culturally influenced artwork, Ruben Trejo’s famed collection of p...