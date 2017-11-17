Easterner Asks Ep. 1
November 17, 2017
They should be held to a higher standard, because they’re not just representing the team but the whole school, non-athlete students are represented by them.”
— Krystal Gady, Freshman
Sports get pretty competitive, so I don’t think they should be disciplined on that but partying wise maybe a little more harsh. Everyone parties but it kind of falls under certain categories of discipline.”
— Richard Nightingale, Freshman
Discipline falls in line with the sport, so I think that having these disciplines not only show your dedication to the sport but also the things outside of that.”
— Ellen Korson, Senior
I’m a huge believer that if you don’t meet the academic requirements, I don’t care if the NFL is trying to hire you, you need to meet the requirements.”
— Kai Hiar, Freshman
Yea I think it’s fair, you know they should be representing the school so I don’t disagree with it. I’ve never really seen it enacted by school though really.”
— Philip Smelser, Junior
“I think there should a suspension or something, I don’t think that they should be kicked off the team though, they are just kids. They are young, they do stupid stuff you know so maybe just a suspension or something.”
— Joe
