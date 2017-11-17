Easterner Asks Ep. 1

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Filmed & edited by The Easterner's Multi-Media Director, Audrey Seda. Filmed & edited by The Easterner's Multi-Media Director, Audrey Seda.

“ They should be held to a higher standard, because they’re not just representing the team but the whole school, non-athlete students are represented by them.” — Krystal Gady, Freshman

“ Sports get pretty competitive, so I don’t think they should be disciplined on that but partying wise maybe a little more harsh. Everyone parties but it kind of falls under certain categories of discipline.” — Richard Nightingale, Freshman

“ Discipline falls in line with the sport, so I think that having these disciplines not only show your dedication to the sport but also the things outside of that.” — Ellen Korson, Senior

“ I’m a huge believer that if you don’t meet the academic requirements, I don’t care if the NFL is trying to hire you, you need to meet the requirements.” — Kai Hiar, Freshman

“ Yea I think it’s fair, you know they should be representing the school so I don’t disagree with it. I’ve never really seen it enacted by school though really.” — Philip Smelser, Junior