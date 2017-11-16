The independent, student-run news site of Eastern Washington University.

November 16, 2017
November 16, 2017
Filed under Editor's Picks, Editorial, Opinion

Frank’s Diner is a Spokane institution. Since 1906, it has served both residents and visitors of the Spokane area. Right in the middle of downtown, it is hard to miss the caboose of an old train sitting in a parking lot off West 2nd Avenue in Spokane. Once you have tried their Eggs Benedict or French toast, you will wonder why you would ever eat breakfast food anywhere else! They are open every day 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Frank’s Diner offers an authentic experience while you enjoy the best breakfast food on this side of the state.”

— Amanda Haworth

Aloha Island Grill” is Spokane’s finest Hawaiian food spot with their authentic secret Hawaiian menu developed by the owners Lori and Par Keegan. They have two locations one on Francis Avenue and the other on Manroe Street. The first location on Manroe has been open since 1997 and the second opened in 2008. If you plan to dine in don’t go to the location on Monroe. It is fairly small and does not have many sitting options now that it’s colder. Don’t worry though their teriyaki chicken and macaroni salad to-go will make up for it, it will keep you coming back for more. ”

— Dayana Morales

The latest in a long line of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, “Thor: Ragnarok” steps away from the clichéd macho-action mold and plays upon the success of more comical movies like “Ant Man” and “Guardians of the Galaxy.” It has an expertly crafted 80s sci-fi vibe that blends well with contemporary senses of humor, badass action sequences and an appropriate and well-deserved use of Led Zeppelin’s “Hammer of the Gods.” If you haven’t taken the time to see this polished gem of cinematic mastery, you’re doing yourself a disservice.”

— Andrew Watson

