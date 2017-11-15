The independent, student-run news site of Eastern Washington University.

The Easterner

STCU surprises EWU with food pantry donation

The+President%27s+Holiday+Reception+serves+dessert+instead+of+a+full+Thanksgiving+meal+for+the+first+time+in+years.+STCU+presented+a+%242.500+donation+for+the+food+drive+%7C+Dayana+Morales+for+The+Easterner
The President's Holiday Reception serves dessert instead of a full Thanksgiving meal for the first time in years. STCU presented a $2.500 donation for the food drive | Dayana Morales for The Easterner

The President's Holiday Reception serves dessert instead of a full Thanksgiving meal for the first time in years. STCU presented a $2.500 donation for the food drive | Dayana Morales for The Easterner

The President's Holiday Reception serves dessert instead of a full Thanksgiving meal for the first time in years. STCU presented a $2.500 donation for the food drive | Dayana Morales for The Easterner

By Taylor Newquist, Contributor
November 15, 2017
Filed under Carousel, News

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






While the attention of last Wednesday’s holiday dessert reception was still on the assortment of pies and cookies, Spokane Teachers Credit Union  Vice President of Marketing, Barb Richey, was preparing to make a $2,500 donation on behalf of the credit union to EWU’s new food pantry program.

“Washington Dairy Association was the founding sponsor of Eastern’s first student food pantry opening campus wide this upcoming winter quarter,”  said Richey. “In the spirit of the giving this season, we want to help support this program.”

The donation adds to the $10,000 given from the Dairy Farmers of Washington earlier this month, and will go toward opening six to 10 permanent food pantry cabinets across campus.

“We love being able to work with EWU for that reason, being able to support the students, but also the faculty, because that’s our roots, that’s our background,” said STCU Community Development Officer, Erik Puthoff.

STCU also sponsored the President’s Holiday Dessert Reception where the donation was made. The reception highlighted achievements made by staff for the past year and their careers.

“Since education is one of our passions, we love honoring and celebrating staff members and educators that have made milestones,” Puthoff said.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Comment

The Easterner reserves the right to edit or delete hate speech, inflammatory statements or vulgarities in comments. The Easterner also reserves the right to delete advertising from comments.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • STCU surprises EWU with food pantry donation

    Sports

    Men’s basketball begins campaign with new look

  • STCU surprises EWU with food pantry donation

    News

    EWU maintenance employee found dead in Spokane home

  • STCU surprises EWU with food pantry donation

    Football

    No. 19 EWU football keeps playoff hopes alive with road win over North Dakota

  • STCU surprises EWU with food pantry donation

    Sports

    EWU women’s soccer falls to USC in double overtime

  • STCU surprises EWU with food pantry donation

    Sports

    EWU women’s soccer to open NCAA tournament against USC

  • STCU surprises EWU with food pantry donation

    News

    You won’t find pizza in this ‘Hut’

  • STCU surprises EWU with food pantry donation

    Arts & Entertainment

    Dia de Los Muertos

  • STCU surprises EWU with food pantry donation

    News

    Police report offers new details on EWU quarterback Gage Gubrud’s contentious arrest

  • STCU surprises EWU with food pantry donation

    Sports

    EWU women’s soccer wins second straight Big Sky Conference tournament title

  • STCU surprises EWU with food pantry donation

    Football

    No. 11 EWU football stumbles again, falls to Weber State on Homecoming night

The independent, student-run news site of Eastern Washington University.
STCU surprises EWU with food pantry donation