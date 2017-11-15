STCU surprises EWU with food pantry donation
While the attention of last Wednesday’s holiday dessert reception was still on the assortment of pies and cookies, Spokane Teachers Credit Union Vice President of Marketing, Barb Richey, was preparing to make a $2,500 donation on behalf of the credit union to EWU’s new food pantry program.
“Washington Dairy Association was the founding sponsor of Eastern’s first student food pantry opening campus wide this upcoming winter quarter,” said Richey. “In the spirit of the giving this season, we want to help support this program.”
The donation adds to the $10,000 given from the Dairy Farmers of Washington earlier this month, and will go toward opening six to 10 permanent food pantry cabinets across campus.
“We love being able to work with EWU for that reason, being able to support the students, but also the faculty, because that’s our roots, that’s our background,” said STCU Community Development Officer, Erik Puthoff.
STCU also sponsored the President’s Holiday Dessert Reception where the donation was made. The reception highlighted achievements made by staff for the past year and their careers.
“Since education is one of our passions, we love honoring and celebrating staff members and educators that have made milestones,” Puthoff said.
