Review: ‘Heathers’ musical an uneasy high school dramedy

Ms. Fleming (junior Varinique Davis) takes advantage of the publicity from Heather's suicide and gathers students to honor Heather's memory. Heather, who is a ghost at this point in the performance, basks in her increased popularity after her death | Mckenzie Ford for The Easterner

Close

“Heathers: The Musical,” which the EWU Theater Department put together, was the first musical I have ever attended. I know, I know, I’m the Arts and Entertainment Editor, how is that possible? Well it is and let me tell you, I have been missing out.

The musical is based on the 1988 black comedy ‘Heathers’ by Daniel Waters. Around every black comedy there is an ugly truth wrapped around the nucleus of the play.

“As a society we are getting further and further away from our better angels,” according to the director’s note. “We can be very quick to judge, but very slow to listen. Bullying, more than ever before, is persistent and pervasive in not only our schools, but in our culture. It is important to understand that this play has a very important place in the dialogue of bullying, violence, suicide and the epidemic of cultural cruelty.”

The musical was directed by Jeff Sanders, senior lecturer in the EWU Theatre Department.

For those who have never watched the film “Heathers,” the twist toward the end is not expected. The musical is a little different from the film. This is the chance to relive memorable witty remarks that gave the film “Heathers” its anti- “Breakfast Club” street cred.

The writers, Lawrence O’ Keefe (“Legally Blonde”) and Kevin Murphy (“Reefer Madness”), cram in a great number of biting phrases many have been quoting for a quarter century, like “What’s your damage?”

The EWU Theatre Department was exceptional, but this musical is darker than most.

The cast was stunning with their outfits and on-point with their singing and dancing.

The musical is about Veronica Sawyer (junior Holly Kirkman) a wry and witty outcast whose best friend Martha Dunnstock (senior Hazel Bean) happens to be the recipient of most of the teenage bullying at Westerburg High School.

Sawyer falls in with the popular girls, queen bee Heather Chandler (sophmore MJ Daly), Heather McNarma (senior Katie Crowe) and Heather Duke (freshman Isa Jackowich), who answers to Chandler’s every demand.

This is all laid out during the opening song, “Beautiful.” This song introduces all of the students of Westerburg High and the shoulder-padded group of mean girls, the Heathers.

Sawyer feels compelled to fit in with the evil trio at first, but then meets mysterious, trench coat-wearing J.D. (junior Scott Worley). J.D. has his own plans in store for the trio.

Kirkman is an impressive singer, but temperament-wise you never for a minute would think she was going to accompany gangly J.D. on his nefarious mission.

It is crazy to think there was a time we were entertained by the idea of an armed teenager wandering high school halls in a black trench coat. J.D. is an outsider but has plenty of charisma.

Kirkman and Worley share one of the sweet spots in the show, when they sing “Seventeen.”

Heather Chandler is the alpha Heather. She is devilish, smug and catty. J.D. and Veronica poison her with drain cleaner. This makes those who have watched the 1988 film wish there had been a breakaway glass table on stage to enhance her death scene, as she moans “corn nuts” and then collapses.

As weak-kneed Heather McNamara, Crowe displays impressive comedic chops, especially when she chats with Veronica in a school bathroom after a failed suicide attempt in the second act.

The jocks Ram (senior Jake Latham) and Kurt (freshman James Peters) perform the musical’s most memorable song, “Blue,” a tribute to sexual frustration. Later in the play, after their deaths, the boys are falsely identified as gay by J.D. and Sawyer, but it turns out their dads (guest performer Daniel McKeever and Nathan Hoyt) have shared a past no one knew about. ‘My Gay Dead Son’ is the fathers’ second-act showstopper.

The musical won a boatload of laughs in the theater. “Heathers” is a nostalgic trip with an undeniably more hopeful lean than its source material.

It is armchair entertainment to sit through “Heathers” and try to spot differences between the show and the movie, but in this rendition even if you are dead you can still come back as a Greek chorus.

“Heathers” the musical will play through Nov. 18 at the EWU Theatre. Tickets are free for students and $10 for non-students. For reservations, contact the box office 509-359-2459.