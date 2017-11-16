Eagle Made bazaar showcases student and alumni artwork

Bailey Monteith for The Easterner





Filed under Arts & Entertainment

Just in time for the holidays, the EWU Downtown Student Art Gallery is hosting a student and alumni bazaar called Eagle Made.

The EWU Downtown Art Gallery is open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. in Brewster Hall. There are 13 artists showcasing and selling their artwork and will be present at the gallery for an artist reception on Nov. 16 from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Elizabeth Baker, the Executive Assistant for the Vice President for Student Affairs and manager for the EWU Downtown Student Gallery, came up with the bazaar so students could have the opportunity to display their work and sell it.

“We have some beautiful works at the gallery and our students are working very hard to create these pieces,” Baker said in an email.

The mission of Eagle Made is to not only sell artwork but to also represent student artists and the EWU art program as a whole.

“I think for the artists it gives themexperience and helps to showcase their vision and what they’re working on,” said Brooke Nicholson, the Program Assistant at the Downtown Art Gallery. “It also showcases the art program at Eastern. To have all of this [artwork], and it’s a tidbit, makes me think of all the talent that’s in the program and the instructors creating the programs. It’s just impressive, and to show that to the community is just a great opportunity.”

What separates this bazaar from the rest is the variety of artwork available and the student aspect.

“I feel like this showcases an incredible amount of dynamism between the art students,” said junior, Sarah Colerick, who works at the gallery as a docent and is an artist apart of the bazaar. “We have ceramics, zines, prints and original arts. There are many different mediums all together in one space. All available for the Cheney/Spokane community to come and purchase. And when they purchase they’re supporting students. They’re supporting them so they can go and buy more arts supplies and make artwork. As an artist and designer myself that’s where all my money goes, on supplies.”

The reception on Thursday will be when all the artists are present to meet with the public and talk about their work and what inspires them. There will be hors d’oeuvres and Eagle punch provided.

“If you have a favorite piece that the artist’s has done, one of my favorite things to do at artist receptions it ask about their technique” said Colerick. “Artists are so willing to share with you their process of how they do things. That’s one of the best things about art receptions at the gallery.”

At the gallery, zines, which are magazines that are small distributions of original text and images, and buttons will be up for sale that are made from the campus’s VCD club. The proceeds of the buttons will go back into the club funds.

“With the VCD zine table, it’s a really great opportunity for people to be able to purchase art inspired by zine culture in this kind of space,” said Colerick. “Where they don’t have to wait for a zine fest or a comic-con or anything like that. They can just come in.”

Only at the artist reception can buyers pay with card. All other times the gallery accepts cash or checks. The event will continue from Nov. 14 to Dec. 1. There will be a last-day sale and the artists will either mark their work down or have specials.

“I just hope the community can come down to see what students and former students are up to and just support local artists,” Nicholson said.

Eagle Made has the potential to be a recurring event.

“I love the idea of having another bazaar,” said Baker. “I think if we made this an annual event, it would provide more time for our students to produce work and allow them the opportunity to get their works exposed.”