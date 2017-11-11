By Andrew Watson, Art DirectorNovember 11, 2017Filed under Arts & Entertainment, Multimedia
Tags: Comics, ewu, Saturday Cartoons, the easterner
The Easterner reserves the right to edit or delete hate speech, inflammatory statements or vulgarities in comments. The Easterner also reserves the right to delete advertising from comments.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.
Name (required)
Email Address (required)
Speak your mind
Loose Change & Filler Text
November 11, 2017
EWU women’s soccer to open NCAA tournament against USC
November 10, 2017
Last November, the EWU women’s soccer team won the Big Sky Conference championship tournament, made...
Thoughts and prayers alone will not end this country’s constant cycle of terror
Note: An earlier version of this editorial ran in issue 3 of volume 101 of The Easterner. It has been up...
Philosophy majors juggle between Star Wars and Kant
Want to talk about Star Wars? Care to debate Immanuel Kant? The Philosophy Club meets weekly on Wednesday ...
Arts & Entertainment
Music department preps for weekend jazz Dialogue Festival
Dia de Los Muertos
EWU theatre students go back to grade school for 2017 fall musical
Artist raises the question of gender binary at EWU Art Gallery
Annual library fundraiser draws costumed crowds
Food Truck Series: Experienced chef brings homemade soup to campus
Oktoberfest brings old-Hollywood glamor to EWU
The Mason Jar enters fifth year of providing live and local tunes
The Easterner
The independent, student-run news site of Eastern Washington University.
The Easterner • © 2017 • Privacy Policy • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in
Leave a Comment
The Easterner reserves the right to edit or delete hate speech, inflammatory statements or vulgarities in comments. The Easterner also reserves the right to delete advertising from comments.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.