The independent, student-run news site of Eastern Washington University.

The Easterner

PUB EVENT PROMOTES STUDENT INVOLVEMENT

Construction+on+the+PUB+opening+fall+of+2018.+EWU+is+seeking+suggestions+and+student+involvement+%7C+Sarah+Giomi+for+The+Easterner
Construction on the PUB opening fall of 2018. EWU is seeking suggestions and student involvement | Sarah Giomi for The Easterner

Construction on the PUB opening fall of 2018. EWU is seeking suggestions and student involvement | Sarah Giomi for The Easterner

Construction on the PUB opening fall of 2018. EWU is seeking suggestions and student involvement | Sarah Giomi for The Easterner

By Sarah Giomi, Reporter
November 2, 2017
Filed under News

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Students gathered around the Pence Union Building Mall on Monday, October 30, to learn more about the upcoming renovations to the student union at the event, “Putting the ‘U’ in Union.”

The event was hosted by the PUB administration, with hopes to involve students in the construction project and be a part of enhancing the university.

“We are excited to see how the renovated building and augmented services will contribute to the EWU student experience,” PUB Director Daniel Clapp said.

Clapp and administration provided hot drinks for students to enjoy while looking at floor plans, answered questions, and met those involved with the construction project.

“I’m looking forward to the opening of the PUB,” said junior Kyla Trias. “It’s exciting knowing there will be somewhere new to study and make memories my senior year.”

The PUB will reopen in Fall 2018, and administration hopes to host more events to promote student involvement in the construction project.

The renovation expands 4,000-square-feet to the previous design built in 1968 with aspects suggested by the students themselves, including safety, sustainability and a well-lit, open floor plan.

“EWU is really embracing student involvement by including student suggestions in the remodel and hosting events to see floor plans, and what is actually being built on campus,” said junior Mekaelah Mayovsky. “It makes students feel heard and [feel like] an important part of the university.”

Staff and faculty hope to encourage students to leave a legacy in the new student union. The afternoon’s event is just the beginning of enhancing student impact on university projects and throughout campus at EWU.

For more questions about the construction of the PUB, contact Daniel Clapp at dclapp@ewu.edu.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , ,

Leave a Comment

The Easterner reserves the right to edit or delete hate speech, inflammatory statements or vulgarities in comments. The Easterner also reserves the right to delete advertising from comments.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • PUB EVENT PROMOTES STUDENT INVOLVEMENT

    News

    EWU makes changes to parking payment methods

  • PUB EVENT PROMOTES STUDENT INVOLVEMENT

    News

    Free flu vaccines for students

  • PUB EVENT PROMOTES STUDENT INVOLVEMENT

    News

    New campus dietitians helps students learn food from fiction

  • PUB EVENT PROMOTES STUDENT INVOLVEMENT

    News

    EWU offers faculty-led program to South Africa

  • PUB EVENT PROMOTES STUDENT INVOLVEMENT

    News

    EWU Police hosts self-defense class

  • PUB EVENT PROMOTES STUDENT INVOLVEMENT

    News

    Washington state receives $3 million for untested rape kits

  • PUB EVENT PROMOTES STUDENT INVOLVEMENT

    News

    Pay-by-app parking targets convenience

  • PUB EVENT PROMOTES STUDENT INVOLVEMENT

    News

    First Amendment panel urges students to engage

  • PUB EVENT PROMOTES STUDENT INVOLVEMENT

    News

    Local teacher remembers student who died in Vegas shooting

  • PUB EVENT PROMOTES STUDENT INVOLVEMENT

    News

    Senate budget approval delays Science Building

The independent, student-run news site of Eastern Washington University.
PUB EVENT PROMOTES STUDENT INVOLVEMENT