Eagles finish middle of the pack in Big Sky cross country championship

Sophomore Kaili Keefe competing in a cross country meet earlier this season. Keefe finished 13th overall in the Big Sky Championship on Oct. 28 | Photo courtesy of EWU Athletics





Filed under Sports

The EWU cross country teams concluded their conference slate on Saturday, Oct. 28 in Ogden, Utah.

The women compiled 218 points and finished eighth out of 12 teams. Sophomore Kaili Keefe placed 13th overall in the 5,000-meter race, finishing with a time of 17:55.0. Senior Kari Hamilton had the next best finish for the Eagles, winding up 34th overall in 18:22.9.

The rest of the EWU women finished as follows: sophomore Kaelah Corrigan (55th, 18:59.8), sophomore Carli Corpus (60th, 19:11.1), freshman Lily Tyrrel (62nd, 19:12.8), senior Gracie Ledwith (64th, 19:22.0) and freshman Ashley Arreola (89th, 21:45.7).

The men accrued 251 points and a ninth-place finish. Sophomore Colton Johnsen placed 37th overall in the 8,000-meter race with a time of 25:57.5. Senior Logan Stahl was the next Eagle across the finish line, placing 50th in 26:17.4.

The rest of the EWU men finished as follows: senior Austin Oser (57th, 26:39.9), senior Matthew Hommel (61st, 26:47.3), freshman Ronan Price (62nd, 26:47.3), senior Tommy Dolan (70th, 26:58.9), senior Mason Nicol (78th, 27:24.0) and junior Domenic Rehm (83rd, 27:53.1).

The Eagles will compete next at the NCAA West Regionals on Friday, Nov. 10 in Seattle.