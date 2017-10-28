Andrew Watson for The Easterner
By Andrew Watson, Art DirectorOctober 28, 2017Filed under Multimedia
Tags: Comics, Loose Change & Filler Text, Saturday Cartoons
The Easterner reserves the right to edit or delete hate speech, inflammatory statements or vulgarities in comments. The Easterner also reserves the right to delete advertising from comments.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.
Name (required)
Email Address (required)
Speak your mind
Loose Change & Filler Text
October 28, 2017
...
Oktoberfest brings old-Hollywood glamor to EWU
On Oct. 28, EWU’s annual Oktoberfest will bring Hollywood glamor and a real red carpet to campus wit...
The Mason Jar enters fifth year of providing live and local tunes
October 26, 2017
The Mason Jar is a Cheney coffee shop that provides a place for locals to take over the mic every Thursday...
Pay-by-app parking targets convenience
October 25, 2017
EWU has partnered with PayByPhone Technologies to let students pay for parking with an app, in an effo...
Multimedia
Gallery: A Weekend of Cheney Nightlife
Gallery: Red-White Spring Game
Gallery: EWU Slut Walk
Arts & Entertainment
A Cultivated Vision
Gallery: EWU Spring Football Scrimmage (April. 22)
Gallery: ASEWU Primary Election Candidates Take to the Campus Mall
Featured Photo
Featured photos Spring 2017
Gallery: Old Cheney High School Student Housing Remodel
Video: EWU Pro Day Highlights
Gallery: EWU Pro Day (March. 28)
The Easterner
The independent, student-run news site of Eastern Washington University.
The Easterner • © 2017 • Privacy Policy • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in
Leave a Comment
The Easterner reserves the right to edit or delete hate speech, inflammatory statements or vulgarities in comments. The Easterner also reserves the right to delete advertising from comments.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.