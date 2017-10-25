The independent, student-run news site of Eastern Washington University.

Pay-by-app parking targets convenience

By Josh Fletcher, News Editor
October 25, 2017
EWU has partnered with PayByPhone Technologies to let students pay for parking with an app, in an effort to make parking less of a pain.

The app will be used at parking meters, should you be short on change, and is free to download for both iOS and Android.

EWU’s Director of Parking and Transportation Services, Michelle Rasmussen, believes this will make parking cheaper, since the simple to use app doesn’t take a very big cut compared to other apps.

“This is an easy-to-use system that will make parking around campus easier and quicker for students and visitors,” Rasmussen said to EWU Marketing and Communications.

The app uses your license plate number to monitor your location more effectively. You can even extend the time on your meter right from your phone, just in case your class runs a little longer than you thought.

The service will go into effect by the end of October.

Pay-by-app parking targets convenience