EWU Police hosts self-defense class

News

EWU Police Department hosted the first self-defense class of the quarter on with support from the Cadet Program last Wednesday.

The self-defense class was taught by Officer Bickley to enhance student’s safety and security on and off campus.

EWU’s Patrol Officer, and educator for Wednesday’s class, Nick Bickley, said, “This class will not teach you how to win a boxing match or fight but will give you the knowledge and information to be safe on the street, especially when alone.”

The self-defense classes teach students how to identify an imminent attack, close quarters combat tactics, defeating attacks from behind and other various combat skills. Each student will leave the class with a new set of awareness, assertiveness verbal confrontation skills, and safety strategies.

“When people are in a stressful situation they tend to go back to their training. If they don’t have training to rely on, they tend to freeze. We are here to provide the knowledge and training so you won’t freeze,” Officer Bickley said.

The Cadet Program assists officers with teaching the self-defense classes and other various safety lessons including how to properly use mace for protection.

Events are offered twice a quarter but the police department and cadet program can host classes for dorms, clubs and organizations upon request.