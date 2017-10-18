EWU lost and found will soon be gone
October 18, 2017
Filed under News
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
University police reminded students that all items found at EWU will be held at the University Police Department for 60 days after the recorded finding.
Items not claimed within 60 days will be thrown away if valued at less than $25, sold to surplus, or donated to local charities. The profit from the surplus sales will be donated to the university.
“The process works because the volume we have of books and items is so large,” University Police Deputy Chief Gary Gasseling said in a phone interview.
If a student loses an item on campus, they are encouraged to submit a lost or found report, or visit the lost and found office. The office location and report can be found on the police department’s website.
EWU’s policy 603-08: Lost and Found, was established in November 2011, to inform students of the procedure, spread awareness of item safety, and minimize the overload of items lost throughout campus.
“The best way to manage lost items is with contact information,” Gasseling said. “If you have a book please put your contact information inside so we can get it back to you.”
For questions on the lost and found procedure and item safety, call Campus Police Sergeant Lorraine Hill at 509-359-7914 or review policy 603-08 on the campus police website.
Leave a Comment
The Easterner reserves the right to edit or delete hate speech, inflammatory statements or vulgarities in comments. The Easterner also reserves the right to delete advertising from comments.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.