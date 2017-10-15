World party celebrates diversity

Ambitious to celebrate and embrace EWU’s diversity, Eagle Entertainment invited international clubs and organizations to host a World Party.

The World Party took place on Thursday, Oct. 5 and was located in the Campus Mall. The event accommodated a variety of clubs and allowed them to showcase their culture and provide information for students that were interested. Some of the organizations that were represented at the World Party were Hui O’ Hawaii Club, Native American Student Association, Ballet Folklorico de Aztlan and Asia University America Program, Black Student Union and Residence Hall Association.

Keresha Richards, Eagle Entertainment’s Diversity Outreach Coordinator, put on the event in order to provide awareness of the diversity that exists on campus and to demonstrate inclusion.

“I think it’s a great concept because people this age just want to feel accepted and loved by everyone,” said Richards. “So I think that it’s important that we show people that they are represented no matter their race, color height and size.”

Ballet Folklorico de Aztlan (BFA) is a dance group on campus. Their goal is teach the history of the regional dances in Mexico while entertaining their audience. At The World Party, they were able to explain their club to many students.

“Eagle Entertainment did a great job bringing out different clubs on campus with The World Party,” said Sarahi Gutierrez, BFA member. “A lot of students who are new to campus don’t know about any of these diverse clubs and this gives them the opportunity to explore new cultures.”

Anyone is free to join BFA and their practices are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Multicultural Center.

For the Hui O’ Hawaii club, members were portraying different Hawaiian legends and myths with pictures and stories attached to them. This was their way in providing a fun learning experience to students on Hawaiian culture.

“Since our campus is so diverse I think it just helps everyone to learn different aspects and see different perspectives,” said Mahina Kuamo’o-Moli, Co-President. “Also give[s] us all an open mind about how we’re all interconnected and learning from each other.”

The Native American Student Association (NASA) attended World Party to advertise their upcoming events and get the word out that NASA is apart of EWU. They want to invite people to come and see what they are all about.

“We encourage our new members to bring friends and you don’t have to be Native American to join our club,” said Alex Tallis, Event Coordinator for NASA.

NASA has some upcoming events including selling caramel apples, hot chocolate and popcorn balls in the Campus Mall on Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and those proceeds will go towards NASA for more events. They meet on Mondays at 4:30 p.m. in the Native Building across from Kingston.

Richards is looking forward to putting on The World Party again, and is implementing ideas to make it bigger and better.

“What we need to do is invite more people out here and have performances in order to solidify that,” said Richards. “A bigger variety of food, changing the tables into more booths and things like that. Just turn it up a little bit more.”