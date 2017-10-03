EWU Women’s Soccer Takes Down Southern Utah, 4-0

Close





Filed under Carousel, Sports

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

EWU women’s soccer added another Big Sky Conference victory on Sunday afternoon, as they defeated Southern Utah University 4-0. Their record now stands at 8-4-1 overall, and 2-0-1 in BSC play.

If one were to look at one statistic to tell the story of this match, it would be shots. The Eagles outshot SUU 30-5, controlling the ball for the majority of the game.

Of the team’s 30 shots, 13 of them were on goal. Meanwhile, SUU was able to manage only two shots on goal. SUU’s defense was overwhelmed by EWU’s offensive firepower from the opening kick-off.

Senior forward Chloe Williams and junior midfielder Allison Raniere each had a goal for EWU. Junior midfielder Jenny Chavez added 2 goals in the victory.

For Williams, the goal was the 38th of her career, which moves her within one goal of the all-time Big Sky Conference record. The current record is held by former Idaho State forward Amanda Ellsworth. Williams has already broken Ellsworth’s record for points. Getting the goals record would add the finishing touches to what has already been amazing career for the player out of Spokane, Washington.

EWU head coach Chad Bodnar realizes how important his senior forward is to the team. “Chloe is a special player,” said Bodnar. “She has done very well over her three and a half years here. I know she just hopes we can keep moving forward and be successful as a team. She’s scored a lot of goals and is definitely someone we are going to miss.”

Another highlight of the game was senior defender M’Kenna Hayes earning her first career point with an assist on Chavez’s first goal. Hayes, in her fourth season as an Eagle, came very close to scoring her own goal in the first half, but her shot was just a bit high. Earning an assist instead of a goal, however, was just fine with her. “I wanted the first half goal, but an assist is great too,” Hayes said. “Just helping my teammates get more points was awesome.”

The win wrapped up a 5-1-1 home stand for the Eagles. They now prepare to head to North Dakota on October 6th for their first road game since Sept. 3.

In other women’s soccer news, EWU honored one of their great players from the past. Tiera Como-Irby, EWU’s goalkeeper from 2003-2006, was inducted into the Eastern Washington University Athletics Hall of Fame on Saturday morning. She was a two-time BSC defensive player of the year, and helped the Eagles win their first ever BSC championship in 2006.

Returning to Cheney was special for Como-Irby. “It’s crazy being back here, because it’s been a while. My coach flew in from Ohio, so it was awesome she came back for this,” Como-Irby said. “We had such a good team in 2006, it just all clicked and came together.”

Bodnar, the current head coach, was in attendance as Tiera Como-Irby was inducted and hopes other players follow in her footsteps. “She’s the first one, and that’s a great thing for our program,” Bodnar said. “Being a two-time defensive player of the year, she was obviously a great player for their team. Hopefully moving forward we have a few more player going into the Hall of Fame.”

EWU’s next home match is against Portland State University on Friday, October 13th at 3pm. Admission is free.