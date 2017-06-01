The independent, student-run news site of Eastern Washington University.

Editors’ Picks: Imagine Dragons

By Abbi Vance
June 1, 2017
Filed under Editor's Picks, Opinion

Classified as alternative/indie/pop rock, Imagine Dragons have slowly crept up my chart these last few weeks to number one since the release of three songs on their new (fourth) album set to release June 23. Their music ranges from ‘turn this song up really loud and rock out in the car’ to ‘wow that was really deep and I want a tattoo of that quote.’ So far their new music doesn’t differ much from the stuff they’ve been releasing since the Continued Silence EP in 2012, which included Radioactive, Demons and It’s Time. My favorite new release from the Evolve album is Thunder because of the bass drum’s presence and ‘pump you up’ attitude.

