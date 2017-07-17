From the Office of the President: Public Hearing on Proposed WAC Changes



Filed under News

Eastern Washington University is proposing a revision to Washington Administrative Code 172-121, Student Conduct Code.

WAC 172-121 changes are due to a recent state appellate court case, Arish v. Washington State University, which indicates that we must offer a full adjudicative hearing for Eastern Washington University students, if the sanction could lead to suspension, expulsion or if charges were filled for felony level sexual misconduct. A single administrative law judge, not a panel of individuals, will now hear sexual misconduct hearings.

Proposed rule changes are in Issue 17-07-052 and 17-14-054 of the Washington State Register, which is located at:

http://lawfilesext.leg.wa.gov/law/wsr/agency/EasternWashingtonUniversity.htm

EWU will conduct a public hearing on these proposed rule changes on August 9, 2017, at 11:00 a.m. in Showalter Hall, Room 201, Cheney, WA 99004. Members of the public may testify at this hearing and/or submit written comments by 5:00 p.m. on August 2, 2017, to: EWU, University Policy Administrator, Office of the President, 214 Showalter Hall, Cheney, WA 99004; email clamberson@ewu.edu; fax 509-359-7036.

Additional information: