It’s Showtime

EWU Dance Force puts on their spring performance

Close EWU Dance Force participation in Cheney Mayfest Courtesy of EWU Dance Force

Courtesy of EWU Dance Force EWU Dance Force participation in Cheney Mayfest

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Last Friday the EWU Dance Force had its spring show.

Usually the spring show is the Dance Force’s biggest show of the year.

The Dance Force is a club on campus that gives students an opportunity to learn beginning dance or enhance their dance skills as well as perform in front of audiences, and be more involved on campus.

Along with the spring dance show, the club likes to get involved in plenty of local events throughout the year.

The Dance Force participated in this year’s Cheney Mayfest and volunteered at Spokane’s Bloomsday race.

The show featured EWU students Lauren Bonsignore, Kaylynn Maya, Kaylie Watters, Candy Yost, Anastasiya Mayerchuk and Naomi Watson.

The spring show also featured a handful of dances from Vincas Greenes’s beginning and modern jazz dance classes.

The 22 song set list featured a mix of today’s hits and some classical dance songs.

Songs in the set list included 24k Magic by Bruno Mars, Single Ladies by Beyoncé and two songs by the band Paramore.

Mayerchuk, an EWU junior, is the captain of the Dance Force. She has been a member of the dance force for three years and was recently voted to be captain again for next year by her peers.

“Dance Force is for anyone that either wants to start dancing, or who has been dancing for a while,” said Mayerchuk. “Basically just another opportunity on campus to do something you love without it taking over your life.”

Mayerchuk organizes and completes all the logistical duties of the club. She is also in charge of the choreography of the dances.

However, if the dance is a solo, the person dancing the solo will usually create the choreography.

“If it’s a solo obviously they work on [the dance] on their own,” Mayerchuk said.

The show provided a huge mix and different genres of music at various tempos that kept the show interesting and unique.

One fact about the Dance Force is how long it’s been a club at EWU.

“Since the 80s, we have been around for a long time. There were pictures in the PUB when it was still standing,” Mayerchuk said.

Whether you want to enjoy and learn some new dance moves, or enjoy the some dancing feet, the Dance Force is the club on campus for you.