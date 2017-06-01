Editors’ Picks: Imagine Dragons

Courtesy of Evolve

Classified as alternative/indie/pop rock, Imagine Dragons have slowly crept up my chart these last few weeks to number one since the release of three songs on their new (fourth) album set to release June 23. Their music ranges from â€˜turn this song up really loud and rock out in the carâ€™ to â€˜wow that was really deep and I want a tattoo of that quote.â€™ So far their new music doesnâ€™t differ much from the stuff theyâ€™ve been releasing since the Continued Silence EP in 2012, which included Radioactive, Demons and Itâ€™s Time. My favorite new release from the Evolve album is Thunder because of the bass drumâ€™s presence and â€˜pump you upâ€™ attitude.