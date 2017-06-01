The independent, student-run news site of Eastern Washington University.

Editors’ Picks: Ultra Street Fighter II

By Jordan Perry
June 1, 2017
How many times can they re-release Street Fighter 2? Apparently at least once more. The latest release comes to us on the Nintendo Switch and costs a whopping $39.99, a steep price for a game from 1991. Expensive as it is, this is an easy addition for my collection due to the beautifully redone graphics, color edit mode and stellar online play. This game is a great choice for fighting game fans old and young or those looking to break into the genre.

