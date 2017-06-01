EWU Hosts WIAA Track and Field Championship for 22nd Consecutive Year





Filed under Sports

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

EWU hosted the annual WIAA State Track and Field Championships this past weekend for the 22nd consecutive year, an event that included 757 boys and 771 girls participating in 1A, 1B and 2B events.

EWU was first able to snag this event because of ongoing troubles at Eastmont High School in Wenatchee. The meet’s manager, Jay Rydell, credits former EWU track and field coach Jerry Martin and current EWU sports information director Dave Cook for bringing the event to Cheney.

Martin and Cook, along with people in the athletic department at EWU, simply presented to the WIAA that they’d like to hold the meet.

EWU has taken over the duties of hosting the meet, and their partnership with the WIAA doesn’t seem to be ending anytime soon.

“The WIAA is really comfortable with Eastern having this event,” Rydell said.

EWU is able to benefit financially from hosting because of all of the services that the WIAA provides. Along with the help of the WIAA, EWU’s commitment to hosting has been a big reason why the meets have stayed in Cheney all these years.

“50 percent [of those involved] have some connection to Eastern” Cook said.

Rydell said that EWU coaches can’t do any recruiting during the event, but Cook says the school looks at it as a student recruitment opportunity.

Even though there isn’t any direct recruiting involved, the meets taking place at Roos Field and gives the high school students and their parents an opportunity to take in the environment and see what EWU has to offer.

“It’s one of the best recruiting tools that Eastern has,” Rydell said.