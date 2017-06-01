The independent, student-run news site of Eastern Washington University.

The Easterner

Police Beat June 1

Gerald Maib for The Easterner

Gerald Maib for The Easterner

By Kristi Lucchetta, News Editor
June 1, 2017
Filed under Carousel, News, Police Beat

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Burglary
May 26

An EWU maintenance employee in Dressler Hall noticed a storage closet was pried open causing damaging to the inside of the door. The employee also noticed a cordless Kobalt drill missing from one of the shelves. The drill is worth around $180. There are currently no suspects or witnesses.

 

Malicious Mischief
May 27

Around 2 a.m. a CA in Pearce Hall noticed a hole in the wall of one of the restrooms on the fifth floor. The cost for supplies and labor to fix the hole is around $100. There are currently no suspects or witnesses.

 

Suspicious Circumstances
May 28

A male student in Morrison Hall told a CA that he was going to commit suicide, which he later admitted to it being a joke. The CA asked the studentâ€™s roommate, who went along with the statement, until he admitted it was a joke and he was just playing along. Both students were referred to Student Rights and Responsibilities.

Print Friendly

Tags: , ,

Leave a Comment

The Easterner reserves the right to edit or delete hate speech, inflammatory statements or vulgarities in comments. The Easterner also reserves the right to delete advertising from comments.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Police Beat June 1

    Arts & Entertainment

    It’s Showtime

  • Police Beat June 1

    Sports

    Keeping up With the Big Sky

  • Police Beat June 1

    Features

    Big Enough for the Whole Community

  • Police Beat June 1

    Arts & Entertainment

    BFA Senior Exhibition

  • Police Beat June 1

    Football

    Soarin’ Into the New Season

  • Police Beat June 1

    News

    Shark Tank: EWU Edition

  • Police Beat June 1

    Features

    From Survivor to Support

  • Police Beat June 1

    Arts & Entertainment

    Bedroom Farce Plays out on EWU Stage

  • Police Beat June 1

    Sports

    Volleyball Adds New Assistant Coach to New-Look Program

  • Police Beat June 1

    Multimedia

    Gallery: A Weekend of Cheney Nightlife

The independent, student-run news site of Eastern Washington University.
Police Beat June 1