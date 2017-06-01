Police Beat June 1
June 1, 2017
Burglary
May 26
An EWU maintenance employee in Dressler Hall noticed a storage closet was pried open causing damaging to the inside of the door. The employee also noticed a cordless Kobalt drill missing from one of the shelves. The drill is worth around $180. There are currently no suspects or witnesses.
Malicious Mischief
May 27
Around 2 a.m. a CA in Pearce Hall noticed a hole in the wall of one of the restrooms on the fifth floor. The cost for supplies and labor to fix the hole is around $100. There are currently no suspects or witnesses.
Suspicious Circumstances
May 28
A male student in Morrison Hall told a CA that he was going to commit suicide, which he later admitted to it being a joke. The CA asked the studentâ€™s roommate, who went along with the statement, until he admitted it was a joke and he was just playing along. Both students were referred to Student Rights and Responsibilities.
