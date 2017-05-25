May 25, 2017Filed under Easterner asks, Opinion
GiGi Rusnak, Sophomore -
“I used it today. I’ve never had any trouble.”
Tags: Easterner Asks, meters, parking
The Easterner reserves the right to edit or delete hate speech, inflammatory statements or vulgarities in comments. The Easterner also reserves the right to delete advertising from comments.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.
Name (required)
Email Address (required)
Speak your mind
Easterner Asks: Have you ever had any trouble with the pay-by-app parking meters?
May 25, 2017
Changing Perspective: A walk on the alternative side
Fashion is about pushing boundaries, inspiring new ideas and creating works of art that individuals c...
More Reliable Mobile Parking App on Campus
EWU’s street parking options received a makeover last September when campus parking services adopted...
Foster an Environment for Growth
At the end of every class you’re handed a form that asks a few simple questions. You leave some anony...
Easterner asks
Easterner Asks: How would you describe Cheney’s night scene?
Easterner Asks: What is the best type of music to listen to live?
Easterner Asks: What is the difference between good art and bad art?
Easterner Asks: What’s one thing you could do to be more environmentally friendly?
Easterner Asks: How do you feel about people preaching on campus?
Easterner Asks: What do you plan on doing with your tax refund check?
Easterner Asks: What do you miss about the PUB?
What is your worst test taking experience?
Easterner Asks: How do you Help out the EWU Community?
Easterner Asks: What are you most looking forward to, or not, during Trump’s presidency
The Easterner
The independent, student-run news site of Eastern Washington University.
The Easterner • © 2017 • Privacy Policy • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in
Leave a Comment
The Easterner reserves the right to edit or delete hate speech, inflammatory statements or vulgarities in comments. The Easterner also reserves the right to delete advertising from comments.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.