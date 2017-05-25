The independent, student-run news site of Eastern Washington University.

Editor’s Picks: Poshmark

Courtesy of Madden Girl

By Kristi Lucchetta
May 25, 2017
Filed under Editor's Picks, Opinion

You can now have a virtual closet to either sell or buy items with the website and app, Poshmark. Poshmark is an online clothing store that allows users to either swap, buy or sell clothing. You can look at other posh users’ closets to buy clothing from all over the world or join in on “posh parties,” which are virtual buying and selling parties that happen in the Poshmark app. The parties allow you to browse, buy and list clothing or designer products among friends, all while your information and payment information is protected under the posh protect policy. Start poshing!

Editor’s Picks: Poshmark