Editors’ Picks: Secret Hitler
May 18, 2017
Filed under Editor's Picks, Opinion
Secret Hitler is a game of intrigue and deception. It requires a group of five to 10 people to play and there are two parties. The first party, known as the liberals, have one goal in mind — to pass liberal policies to win the game. The fascists, however, have another goal in mind — to either pass fascist policies or elect their leader, “secret Hitler,” as chancellor. The game begins with the fascists being outnumbered by the liberals. Luckily for the fascists, they are the only ones who know who the fascists and liberals are. They use this edge to deceive the majority party into passing their policies. If you like heated debates and twisting people’s opinions, this is the game for you.
