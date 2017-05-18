The independent, student-run news site of Eastern Washington University.

Editors’ Picks: MST3K:TR

Courtesy of IMBD

Courtesy of IMBD

By Jordan Perry
May 18, 2017
Reboots and remakes have been exceedingly popular in recent years, but many have disappointed audiences. Well, after an over $5.5 million dollar grossing kickstarter campaign, Â MST3K:TR does anything but. A stellar collection of terrible movies overlaid with familiar riffing, updated with more current references, makes for a nice nostalgia trip for a modern audience.

