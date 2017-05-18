Editors’ Picks: MST3K:TR
May 18, 2017
Filed under Editor's Picks, Opinion
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Reboots and remakes have been exceedingly popular in recent years, but many have disappointed audiences. Well, after an over $5.5 million dollar grossing kickstarter campaign, Â MST3K:TR does anything but. A stellar collection of terrible movies overlaid with familiar riffing, updated with more current references, makes for a nice nostalgia trip for a modern audience.
Leave a Comment
The Easterner reserves the right to edit or delete hate speech, inflammatory statements or vulgarities in comments. The Easterner also reserves the right to delete advertising from comments.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.