Spring Concert Musician Announced

Eagle Entertainment, a student-led organization that hosts various events across campus, has announced this year’s spring concert performer.

Asaf Borgore, professionally Borgore, will take the stage at Reese Court on June 1.

Borgore is an Israeli music producer and DJ. He owns his own record company called Borgore Records.

Borgore has released one studio album among countless extended plays, remixes and mixtapes since his debut into the professional music scene in 2009.

He has collaborated with Miley Cyrus, G-Eazy, Waka Flocka and Juicy J.

Madi Casto, a senior geography major and Eagle Entertainment’s concerts coordinator, described the search process for the spring concert.

“Each fall, students respond to a survey indicating who they’d hope to see for spring concert,” said Casto. “We use that survey to select an artist. Students had indicated on the survey that they’d most likely wanted to see electronic dance music.”

However, Borgore has a jazz musical background. In a 2010 interview with Spinner, an entertainment website, Borgore said, “I am classically trained, so I love music that is well made and I take my influences from all genres.”

Having a DJ is a departure from the last two spring concerts. Two years ago, pop rock singer Andy Grammer came to EWU, and last year the country group Parmalee performed for students at Reese Court.

Recently, Borgore headlined the Tomorrowland Festival in Belgium, which hosts a crowd of about 185,000.

Casto said Eagle Entertainment would like the concert to be a way out from the stress of the last portion of the school year.

“Our hopes are that students can take a break from studying for finals and have fun at no cost to them,” Casto said.

The show will begin at 7:45 p.m. with an opening act by local DJ Daethstar. Doors will open at 7 p.m. and floor access will be first come, first serve.

Tickets are available at the EWU URC skate desk, and students will need to bring their EagleCard in order to acquire them.