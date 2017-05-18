Police Beat May 18

Gerald Maib for The Easterner

Theft

May 8

A custodian working in Martin Hall noticed a shower head missing from the restroom on the first floor. The shower head is worth about $50. There are currently no witnesses or suspects.

Burglary

May 9

A male student left his room in Morrison Hall around 7:45 a.m. When he returned around 4 p.m., he noticed two of his Xbox controllers, a gray and black GoPro camera and a white Ravon speaker missing. The value of all of the items is estimated to be around $350. Officers said there did not look to be any signs of a forced entry. There are currently no witnesses or suspects.

Argument/Verbal DV

May 9

A witness called police regarding an argument between a male student and female student in Parking Lot 9. Officers made contact and the male admitted to yelling at the female but stated it did not get physical. The couple were arguing about the female student sending messages on Snapchat to another male. They were both referred to Student Rights and Responsibilities.

Trespass

May 11

A custodian called police saying a female had been in Tawanka close to midnight. Officers made contact with the female who had a lot of bags and appeared to be homeless. She said she was going to wait at Zipâ€™s until the buses started running again.

Malicious Mischief

May 12

A custodian in Patterson Hall reported the clip that holds the portable shower head in restroom 209 was damaged. There are no current suspects or witnesses.

Driving While License Suspended

May 13

An officer was on Washington Street when he observed a vehicle traveling about 40 mph in a 25 mph speed limit zone. The officer made a stop of the vehicle and the driver of the car was a male, who is not a student. After running the individualâ€™s plate, the returned information came back that the driverâ€™s license was suspended. He was cited to Cheney Municipal Court.