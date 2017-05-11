Editors’ Picks: Golden
May 11, 2017
Over the last three seasons, Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry has taken the NBA by storm with his breathtaking long-range three pointers and dazzling dribbling. He has gone from a cult hero among NBA fans to a two-time MVP with a championship who is now recognized on a global scale. How did this all happen? It is all chronicled in Marcus Thompson II’s book “Golden: The Miraculous Rise of Stephen Curry,” the first authentic biography to be released on Curry. It’s an extremely insightful read, as Thompson II began covering the Warriors in the mid 2000s and has been alongside every step of Curry’s career since he was drafted in 2009.
