Editors’ Picks: Lululemon

With the sun and rising temperatures, higher energy levels tend to follow. Those who like to be active and comfortable should try lululemon activewear. College students on a budget might be scared by a pricetag of $90 for a pair of workout leggings, but with a lifetime warranty, free shipping on all products and unbelievable comfort, it might be worth a spurgle. The material is typically lightweight, breathable and stylish. Once you try on your first lululemon product, whether it is a shirt, pair of pants or a sweatshirt, you’ll understand why the price is more expensive than your average activewear.