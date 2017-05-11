Editors’ Picks: Lululemon
May 11, 2017
Filed under Editor's Picks, Opinion
With the sun and rising temperatures, higher energy levels tend to follow. Those who like to be active and comfortable should try lululemon activewear. College students on a budget might be scared by a pricetag of $90 for a pair of workout leggings, but with a lifetime warranty, free shipping on all products and unbelievable comfort, it might be worth a spurgle. The material is typically lightweight, breathable and stylish. Once you try on your first lululemon product, whether it is a shirt, pair of pants or a sweatshirt, you’ll understand why the price is more expensive than your average activewear.
