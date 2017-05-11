Do yourself a favor and get a pedicure, you’ll thank me later

Style Nest

Close Gerald Maib for The Easterner

Gerald Maib for The Easterner

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

The stigma that surrounds men and pedicures is something that has persisted as long as modern pedicures have existed. Most men are often afraid of stepping foot inside a nail salon because of the reactions they might get, and others simply live the lie that they don’t need a pedicure — cough, my managing editor, everybody.

But let me tell you, everyone needs a pedicure and nice foot scrub every once and awhile, yes, even you guys who say you don’t need one at all.

Don’t get me wrong, I too choose to live the lie that I don’t need a pedicure now and again simply because it find the experience awkward and ticklish, but after a recent encounter with a nail salon in Seattle and some red polish, I’ve got to thinking that maybe a pedicure once and awhile wouldn’t hurt.

While on the way back from a concluded work trip, I recently re-visited the world of pedicures and found myself second guessing my aversion to the spa treatment.

Now, the bright red I chose as my color was probably not the best choice as I scare myself everytime I look down at my toes, but the foot scrub, the massage and the sea salt treatment were definitely worth partaking in.

I’m still not 100 percent a fan of frequent pedicures, but every once and awhile I could see myself getting one to help refresh my skin. After all, who doesn’t like looking polished and that sweet feeling of smooth feet? The only feeling I could compare it to is after shaving and moisturising your legs and then slipping into clean, soft sheets. It just feels like blissful heaven, okay?

But men, seriously, pedicures are not as shameful as maybe some of you believe they are, nor are they “girly or feminine,” not that there is anything wrong with femininity.

Pedicures are the equivalent to clipping your nails and using lotion on your hands. It helps keep your feet feeling clean and free of hang nails or ingrown toenails, and getting consistent pedicures does help keep rough feet at bay, which is a major benefit. Regardless of your gender or the lack there of, everyone loathes having crusty feet.

Pedicures are honestly just another way to keep up the health of your body, and the massage, sea salt scrub and soaking that comes with the tidying of your nails is probably the best and most rewarding part of a pedicure.

For those 30 minutes that you spend stuck in a vibrating massage chair (did I mention the chairs are almost always massage chairs?), you feel relaxed and rejuvenated. I did feel a little itchy afterwards because of the lotion, so if you have sensitive skin I would advise you to ask them to skip the lotion or oil portion and do a softer dry massage.

But besides all those wonderful benefits, at the very least, if you were to get the occasional pedicure, you’d definitely make your significant other’s day by going with them.