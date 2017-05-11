EWU Track and Field Head to Sacramento for Big Sky Conference Outdoor Championships





The Track and Field Big Sky Conference Outdoor Championships take place this week in Sacramento, California as EWU athletes set their sights on bringing some hardware back to Cheney.

This year’s qualification process is different than in year’s past, as in there is no qualification process. On both the men’s and women’s side, coaches may choose up to 28 athletes each for their championship roster.

In 2016, the women’s team placed third overall, their best finish in program history, while the men finished in ninth place. Junior sprinter Jeremy VanAssche is the only returning conference outdoor champion on either side, while freshman Keshun McGee won the 2017 indoor long jump title. McGee also placed second in the triple jump at the indoor championships and was named the Big Sky Conference Male Freshman of the Year.

Also on the men’s roster is senior jumper Trenton Osborn, who was the long jump indoor champion in 2015, meaning EWU jumpers have won the event in two of the past three indoor seasons. Osborn’s longest jump this outdoor season is 24-8 1/4, the fourth-best time by a Big Sky athlete this season.

The EWU men’s 4×100 team, which consists of VanAssche, Dawson Lack, Jonah Matthews and Chez Jackson, also has the fourth-best mark among Big Sky competitors this season, ,with a time of 41 seconds. Senior Scottie Miller is currently third this season in the discus with a throw of 178-3.

On the women’s side, juniors Tierra White and Rebecca Tarbert have both won indoor championships in the high jump and 60-meter dash respectively. Tarbert’s time of 12.03 in the 100-meter dash is tied for the seventh-best mark among Big Sky competitors this season.

Freshman Kalli Keefe has burst onto the scene this season in the 1,500 meters, with her time of 4:25.98 being the second-best mark in program history and the second-best mark among Big Sky competitors this season.

Senior Sarah Reiter looks primed and ready to take home a title in the 5,000 meters, with her mark of 16:21.50 at the Oregon State University High Performance meet leading Big Sky competition by over five seconds this season. Her time of 34:44.39 in the 10,000 meters also ranks fourth in the conference this season.

In the pole vault, two EWU women look to be serious All-Big Sky contenders. Senior Erin Clark’s mark of 12-11 3/4 is third among conference contenders, and sophomore Elizabeth Prouty’s vault of 12-9 1/2 ranks sixth.

Rounding out the field events, senior Samantha Baker is right in the thick of things in the javelin, with her season-best throw of 149-10 at the Pelluer Invitational ranking fourth among Big Sky athletes.

The men’s decathlon and women’s heptathlon take place on Wednesday and Thursday, with the rest of the track and field events taking place on Friday and Saturday.