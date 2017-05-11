Wendy Schuller Agrees to Contract Extension

The EWU women's basketball team is 63-31 in Big Sky Conference play the past five seasons

Close EWU women's basketball head coach Wendy Schuller and the program's all-time leading points scorer Hayley Hodgins during the 2014-2015 season The Easterner Archives

EWU women’s basketball head coach Wendy Schuller has been at the helm for 16 seasons and will be staying there for five more after athletic director Bill Chaves announced EWU had signed her to a new five-year contract.

“Her success, over even just the last five years, has been as good as anybody in the conference,” said Chaves. “We’re excited about this stability.”

As for the next five years, Schuller said that there are still things to be accomplished and the staff wants to work to take the program to the next level.

“We want to go to the NCAA tournament and we want to make some noise there,” said Schuller. “That’s what our players are working for and that’s what our assistant coaches are trying to go get players [for].”

During her 16 seasons at EWU, Schuller’s squad has advanced to the Big Sky Conference tournament 13 times, including the last seven in a row. Her teams have gone 137-123 in conference play and she has an overall record of 237-245.

“There’s no where else I want to be,” said Schuller. “It just means a lot to me. So to be asked to do it for five more years makes me feel really lucky and privileged.”

Schuller led the 2009-10 team to the program’s first-ever Big Sky championship, and then to the program’s first Women’s National Invitational Tournament (WNIT) appearance that same season. She also took the team to the WNIT in the 2012-13 season and the 2014-15 season, a season in which they earned the program’s first postseason win against Washington State University.

“I’ve been really fortunate to coach some superb athletes and had some players that were really bought into the goals and the mission of what we’re trying to accomplish,” Schuller said.

This past 2016-17 season, the team made the program’s first-ever appearance in the Women’s Basketball Invitational, defeating Texas Tech University to advance to the second round for the program’s second postseason win. Schuller’s team finished with a 19-14 overall record, in which they finished fourth in the Big Sky and saw three players earn All-Big Sky honors.

“I know she loves this university, she loves Cheney, she loves the program and she’s one of the leaders in our department,” Chaves said.