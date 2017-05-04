The independent, student-run news site of Eastern Washington University.

Editor’s Picks: Puyo Puyo Tetris

Courtesy of Sega

By Rosie Perry
May 4, 2017
One of the latest releases for the Nintendo Switch brings back the fun of Tetris with all new game modes and excitement. Puyo Puyo Tetris is a multiplayer puzzle attack game where players can either play through the solo campaign or play against their friends in each of the different multiplayer modes. In the standard versus mode players can choose to play either Tetris or Puyo but among the many choices there is a mode called Fusion switch really changes things up by having the player play with both Puyos and Tetriminos dropping onto the same board! The variety and endless fun this game brings to the system makes it a must have for all Switch owners.

