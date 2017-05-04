Editor’s Picks: Puyo Puyo Tetris

Close Courtesy of Sega Courtesy of Sega

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

One of the latest releases for the Nintendo Switch brings back the fun of Tetris with all new game modes and excitement. Puyo Puyo Tetris is a multiplayer puzzle attack game where players can either play through the solo campaign or play against their friends in each of the different multiplayer modes. In the standard versus mode players can choose to play either Tetris or Puyo but among the many choices there is a mode called Fusion switch really changes things up by having the player play with both Puyos and Tetriminos dropping onto the same board! The variety and endless fun this game brings to the system makes it a must have for all Switch owners.