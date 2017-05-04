The independent, student-run news site of Eastern Washington University.

The Easterner

Editor’s Picks: EWU Surplus Store

Courtesy of EWU Surplus Store

Courtesy of EWU Surplus Store

By Brad Brown
May 4, 2017
Filed under Editor's Picks, Opinion

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






One of the great hidden gems on the EWU campus is the Surplus Store. Tucked away behind Roos Field, adjacent with the upper parking lot, lies the home of discount central. From household furniture, chairs and office supplies to computers and bicycles, Surplus sells a variety of used items that are no longer needed from EWU’s campuses at highly marked down prices. They’re only open two days a month or by appointment, but if you manage to get in, it’s hard to walk out empty-handed.

Print Friendly

Tags: , ,

Leave a Comment

The Easterner reserves the right to edit or delete hate speech, inflammatory statements or vulgarities in comments. The Easterner also reserves the right to delete advertising from comments.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Editor’s Picks: EWU Surplus Store

    Editor's Picks

    Editor’s Picks: Puyo Puyo Tetris

  • Editor’s Picks: EWU Surplus Store

    Editor's Picks

    Editors’ Picks: Nordstrom Rack

  • Editor’s Picks: EWU Surplus Store

    Editor's Picks

    Editors’ Picks: Girlboss

  • Editor’s Picks: EWU Surplus Store

    Editor's Picks

    Editors’ Picks: Hell On Wheels

  • Editor’s Picks: EWU Surplus Store

    Editor's Picks

    Editors’ Picks: Peak Blinders

  • Editor’s Picks: EWU Surplus Store

    Editor's Picks

    Editors’ Pick: Silicon Valley

  • Editor’s Picks: EWU Surplus Store

    Editor's Picks

    Editors’ Pick: Sign of the Times – Harry Styles

  • Editor’s Picks: EWU Surplus Store

    Editor's Picks

    Editor’s Pick: Dill Pickle Spitz Sunflower Seeds

  • Editor’s Picks: EWU Surplus Store

    Editor's Picks

    Editor’s Pick: Manito Tap House

  • Editor’s Picks: EWU Surplus Store

    Editor's Picks

    Editors Pick: 13 Reasons Why

The independent, student-run news site of Eastern Washington University.
Editor’s Picks: EWU Surplus Store