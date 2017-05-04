Editor’s Picks: EWU Surplus Store
May 4, 2017
Filed under Editor's Picks, Opinion
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
One of the great hidden gems on the EWU campus is the Surplus Store. Tucked away behind Roos Field, adjacent with the upper parking lot, lies the home of discount central. From household furniture, chairs and office supplies to computers and bicycles, Surplus sells a variety of used items that are no longer needed from EWU’s campuses at highly marked down prices. They’re only open two days a month or by appointment, but if you manage to get in, it’s hard to walk out empty-handed.
Leave a Comment
The Easterner reserves the right to edit or delete hate speech, inflammatory statements or vulgarities in comments. The Easterner also reserves the right to delete advertising from comments.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.