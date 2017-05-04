Editors’ Picks: Nordstrom Rack

Calling all EWU fashionistas. Looking for a way to satisfy your new clothing desires while on a budget? Look no further than the Spokane Valley’s Nordstrom Rack. The offshoot, quasi-factory outlet sister store of Seattle-based Nordstrom offers fresh finds at great prices. I love the experience of scrounging their clearance rack and scoring a top that’s regularly $30 for only $9. Plus, you’ll always be sure to find name brands at absurdly low prices as well. Go forth and rummage wisely!