Don’t Fear Oil-based Face Products, Embrace Them

Close Gerald Maib for The Easterner

Gerald Maib for The Easterner

I know, I know, I know. The first thought that crosses your mind when you think of “oil-based” face products is a throwback to your 8th grade acne escapade where your face was a literal oil refinery, but hear me out. Oil-based cleanser, moisturizers and serums will change your skincare life for the better.

When I first made the transition from using a cream moisturizer to Tarte’s Maracuja oil moisturizer, I was terrified by the very thought of putting oil on breakouts, but I’m glad I did. Let me break it down for you.

I had been suffering from a few big pimples every now and again, and I was fed up with my skin and my skincare routine performance, so I searched for sensitive skin moisturizer alternatives and found Tarte’s Maracuja oil.

Maracuja is just a fancy name for the oil that is extracted by pressing South American passion fruit seeds. For Tarte’s product, the passion fruits are sustainably harvested out from the depths of the Amazonian rainforest, and the seeds are then pressed using a traditional, no-heat method to retain the proper amounts of nutrient-rich fatty acids and vitamin C.

I started using the product around late January and early February, and my skin has turned a total 180 degrees since then. Not only did the frequency of my breakouts shrink, the amount of blackheads I had also shrunk. Even the seasonal dry skin I had been trying to nurse also started to clear up, a first for me as my dry skin had a history of being stubborn.

Beyond the obvious improvements, over the past four months, the texture and overall appearance of my complexion has improved tremendously. I have found my make up applies much more evenly now that I’ve consistently used the Maracuja oil.

The best part about Tarte’s Maracuja oil moisturizer is that you only need a tiny amount to apply it all over your face. It spreads easily and also doesn’t leave your skin feeling oily or overly wet.

Usually, I’ll cleanse my face with my Philosophy brand Purity cleanser (another recommended favorite of mine) before applying aloe vera gel and two – four drops of the Maracuja Oil to my skin. I rub the aloe vera into my skin, making sure there are no wet patches left on my skin before I apply the oil moisturizer because I feel like this method allows the oil to soak into the skin more.

Tarte’s Maracuja oil is a great moisturizer for those who want to leap into the oil-based face product fad. It’s light-weight, sustainably sourced and packed with all kinds of vitamins and fatty acids that help your skin achieve and maintain a healthy, blemish-free glow. Next time you’re in Macy’s, stop by the cosmetics department and ask for a free sample. You won’t ever go back to your conventional moisturizer ever again.