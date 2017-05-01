The independent, student-run news site of Eastern Washington University.

Gallery: Red-White Spring Game

By Brad Brown, Managing Editor

May 1, 2017

 

Team Red defeated Team White 24-17 in the annual EWU football Red-White game as the team concludes spring practice before preseason practice begins in August.

Slideshow • 33 Photos
Brad Brown

Quarterback Gage Gubrud (8) on the read-option handoff, at the Red-White spring game.

ffghhg

 

Print Friendly

Leave a Comment

The Easterner reserves the right to edit or delete hate speech, inflammatory statements or vulgarities in comments. The Easterner also reserves the right to delete advertising from comments.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Multimedia

Gallery: EWU Slut Walk
Gallery: EWU Slut Walk
A Cultivated Vision
A Cultivated Vision
Gallery: EWU Spring Football Scrimmage (April. 22)
Gallery: EWU Spring Football Scrimmage (April. 22)
Gallery: ASEWU Primary Election Candidates Take to the Campus Mall
Gallery: ASEWU Primary Election Candidates Take to the Campus Mall
Featured photos Spring 2017

...

Other stories filed under Sports

EWU Football Shows Depth in Red-White Spring Game
EWU Football Shows Depth in Red-White Spring Game
2017 NFL Draft: EWU’s Cooper Kupp and Samson Ebukam Drafted by the Los Angeles Rams
2017 NFL Draft: EWU’s Cooper Kupp and Samson Ebukam Drafted by the Los Angeles Rams
New Wide Receivers Coach Jay Dumas is Ready to Make his Mark
New Wide Receivers Coach Jay Dumas is Ready to Make his Mark
Sitting Down With New Head Basketball Coach Shantay Legans
Sitting Down With New Head Basketball Coach Shantay Legans
Getting it Done in the Classroom
Getting it Done in the Classroom

The Easterner • Copyright 2017 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in