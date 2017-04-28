Other stories filed under Carousel
Gallery: EWU Slut Walk
April 28, 2017
The EWU community, glittered and painted in the rain, rallied on Thursday at the Campus Mall for the Slut Walk event. Speakers and performers addressed the need to speak up when seeing perpetration of rape culture, gender based violence and derogatory labels.
