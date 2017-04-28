The independent, student-run news site of Eastern Washington University.

Gallery: EWU Slut Walk

By Brad Brown, Managing Editor

April 28, 2017

 

The EWU community, glittered and painted in the rain, rallied on Thursday at the Campus Mall for the Slut Walk event. Speakers and performers addressed the need to speak up when seeing perpetration of rape culture, gender based violence and derogatory labels.

