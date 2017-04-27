Editors’ Picks: Hell On Wheels
April 27, 2017
Hell on Wheels is a TV series that is based off the character of a former Confederate soldier named Cullen Bohannon. Fueled by revenge over the death of his wife from Union soldiers, Bohannon doubles as a worker for the Union Pacific Railroad building the first transcontinental railroad. He finds himself struggling to survive in a lawless town called “Hell on Wheels,” which is a mobile town that follows the construction of the railroad. I soon found myself binge watching the entire series whenever I had free time. The entire show keeps its viewers on the edge of their seats and keeps rooting for Bohannon through the best of times as well as the worst of times. This is a must-watch for anyone who loves action.
