Editors’ Picks: Girlboss

Courtesy of Netflix Studios

Courtesy of Netflix Studios

By Colette-Janae Buck
April 27, 2017
Filed under Editor's Picks, Editor's Picks, Opinion

Spitfire entrepreneur and Nasty Gal founder Sophia Amoruso receives the ultimate immortalization in the Netflix biopic, GirlBoss, which retells her journey from a rebellious young adult to eBay vintage clothing merchant. Filled to the brim with shenanigans, dick jokes and outfits that are to die for, GirlBoss is a campy guilty pleasure that leaves you hysterically laughing at how ridiculous the early 2000s was. Throw back to “totes,” anyone?

Editors’ Picks: Girlboss