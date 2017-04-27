Editors’ Picks: Girlboss
April 27, 2017
Filed under Editor's Picks, Editor's Picks, Opinion
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Spitfire entrepreneur and Nasty Gal founder Sophia Amoruso receives the ultimate immortalization in the Netflix biopic, GirlBoss, which retells her journey from a rebellious young adult to eBay vintage clothing merchant. Filled to the brim with shenanigans, dick jokes and outfits that are to die for, GirlBoss is a campy guilty pleasure that leaves you hysterically laughing at how ridiculous the early 2000s was. Throw back to “totes,” anyone?
Leave a Comment
The Easterner reserves the right to edit or delete hate speech, inflammatory statements or vulgarities in comments. The Easterner also reserves the right to delete advertising from comments.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.