Editors’ Picks: Girlboss

Spitfire entrepreneur and Nasty Gal founder Sophia Amoruso receives the ultimate immortalization in the Netflix biopic, GirlBoss, which retells her journey from a rebellious young adult to eBay vintage clothing merchant. Filled to the brim with shenanigans, dick jokes and outfits that are to die for, GirlBoss is a campy guilty pleasure that leaves you hysterically laughing at how ridiculous the early 2000s was. Throw back to “totes,” anyone?