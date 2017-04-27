Grove Gates Remain Open After Hours

On Jan. 23, The Grove Apartment residents received an email stating that starting Jan. 27, the gate to the Grove would be closed after business hours, from approximately 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Between management and the residents, there may be a miscommunication since many students who live at The Grove can attest to the gate not being closed as communicated by management through email or mail.

According to The Grove’s lease agreement, the amenities located on The Grove property, specifically a gate, which is for the sole purpose of protecting the property and not the residents who live there.

“Resident acknowledges that Owner [The Grove] has furnished a controlled access gate (‘Gate’) on the Property for the sole purpose of protecting the Property and not for the Resident’s security; any benefit Resident may receive is only incidental to the purpose of protecting the property,” according to no. 38 in The Grove’s lease agreement.

During September 2016, a letter was sent out to residents stating the gate would be regularly locked from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. starting Oct. 1.

“I’m sure it’s on the lease agreement, and I’ve received emails stating the gate would be closed from 9 p.m. – 6 a.m., but it usually is open,” EWU junior Isaiah Henderson said.

In early October, Robert ‘Drew’ Schreiber, a previous EWU student living at the complex, was assaulted by two non-resident individuals around 1 a.m.

Breylin Johnson, EWU sophomore, said she believed that the gate was open for a couple months during the start of the school year and during the time of the Oct. 8 assault, due to repairs being done on the gate.

In order for residents to have access to the facility when gates are locked there is a white access box where gate keys are swiped, allowing the gate to open for a couple seconds. If an individual, who is not a resident, wants to gain access to the grounds, they must use the call box or have a resident let them in.

“The gates are usually always open,” said Henderson. “Sometimes one side is open, so you can drive around to the other side. Also if someone is driving in front of you, you can squeeze in if you hurry and the gate stays open for you.”

The Easterner reached out to The Grove management for a comment but has since not received a response. •