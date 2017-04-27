New Wide Receivers Coach Jay Dumas is Ready to Make his Mark

In his first year at EWU, new wide receivers coach Jay Dumas is ready and eager to step in and make a positive impact on the football program in his first season as a coach.

Dumas is looking to use this next coaching opportunity as a way to help EWU receivers improve both on and off the field, as best as he can. Dumas said he views this position as the next chapter of his life and an opportunity to work with a great program.

The loss of a head coach and wide receivers coach has opened the door for Aaron Best and Dumas to slide into those positions, respectively.

Eagle fans are already well acquainted with Best in his role as both a player and coach over the past two decades, but Dumas is a relative unknown.

The WSU graduate has coached wide receivers at Western Washington University (1999-2002), Big Sky Conference foe Montana State University (2003-2006) and most recently at Central Washington University (2014-2016).

Between 2007 and 2014, Dumas also spent time in Yakima, Washington as Davis High School’s offensive coordinator, where he coached both former EWU wide receiver and soon-to-be NFL Draft pick Cooper Kupp and EWU sophomore linebacker Ketner Kupp.

For EWU receivers, the transition from one receiver coach to another has been relatively smooth. Dumas has had a great first impression on this year’s EWU wide receiver group.

For senior wide receiver Nic Sblendorio, Dumas’ high energy levels was the first thing he noticed.

“He’s an exciting coach to play for,” Sblendorio said.

Junior wide receiver Nsimba Webster concurs and said that Dumas’ fun personality has made the transition easy and comfortable for the players.

“I’m trying to be a good big brother to those guys,” Dumas said, emphasizing his hard work and dedication to his players.

EWU receivers are looking to take the next big step to improve their game and fill the void that seniors Kupp, Kendrick Bourne and Shaq Hill left, with new receiving coach Jay Dumas leading the way.