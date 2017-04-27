Sitting Down With New Head Basketball Coach Shantay Legans

Sports

Easterner: What is it like now to be the head coach of the program?

Legans: “It’s a lot of different things. My schedule is different with dinners and things you have to go to, lunches and breakfasts. A little bit more than I did as an associate head coach. As an associate head coach, I was still worried about the things that are in the program, but now it’s a different feel because now you’re worried about the coaches you’ve got coming in. You’re worried about the players, you have to worry about things that are going on in campus, what we should put our guys into community service wise. Now I’m making those types of decisions. I’m worried about the grades. I was worried about them before, but now I’ve got to make sure these kids are doing great … It’s just a seat over, I’m still doing some of the same stuff I was doing before, just a little bit more responsibility.”

E: What are you looking forward to most in your first season as head coach?

L: “Playing the games. Being able to see how you can build the program. We had winning ways before, but trying to make it to the next level, bringing in players and good guys into the community that do a good job on the court. Those are some cool things I’m looking forward to.”

E: Introduce yourself to Eagle Nation for those that are unfamiliar with you.

L: “I was a player, I’ve played my whole life. Basketball has taken me everywhere in the world pretty much. I’ve been to Australia because of basketball, I played basketball in Europe, I’ve been to China, I’ve been all over the United States playing basketball. It’s the game I love, but I’ve also created a lot of relationships and a lot of my best friends are in basketball. I got into coaching because when I was younger, I always looked up to coaches. They were the father figures of my life and my mentors. I wanted to be a teacher coming out of college, but I also wanted to play basketball. So I got into coaching my first year out of college instead of going to play in Europe or something and it really stuck. I liked it.”

E: What things have you learned from Jim Hayford?

L: “Well, he has a passion; he was always very passionate for the game. He built new relationships and he did things the way he wanted to do them. He always taught me that you’ve got to do it the way you want to do it. It’s going to be your program, you gotta run the program the way you want to do it. So I’ve taken that away, and relationships obviously. He’s a great offensive-minded coach so those things I’ve taken away right away. Just getting the guys out and making them do well in the classroom.”

E: What things from the previous staff will you continue?

L: “The academic part of it, I mean that’s huge. These guys come in and earn big time grades in the classroom. That’s gonna be one of the most important things I do for these kids. Go to class, getting good grades. I think we had three guys on our team this year with over a 3.9 [GPA], we had one 4.0 and one 3.98. So I want to keep the grades where they’re at and they’re going to do it.”

E: What changes might you make?

L: “Play a little bit faster. Our first couple years we played really fast. I think we have a team, that if we have the depth on the court, that we’re going to go up and down. Defensively we will change a little bit. We want to do a lot of stuff in Cheney, community service wise, because we want to get the Cheney community here. I think it’s a big deal because you want to build inside out and then go out to Spokane. I think there are a lot of fans that we can go out into the Cheney community a little bit more.”

E: Has anything changed on the recruitment front with the coaching changes?

L: “It hasn’t changed anything. We got all our recruits coming in, they’re all staying, all the players. They all elected to stay, which I’m grateful for. I told the guys, it’s because of them I got the job, the stuff they did off the court. Obviously the winning helps. If we were like 1-22 it wouldn’t have mattered. But the stuff they do off the court, the grades they get, and the kids we’re bringing in, we keep bringing in good kids.”

E: When might there be any new additions to the coaching staff?

L: “I’m praying, I wish last week. We’ve got to go through this process of putting the job out there and so we’re just waiting for all that stuff to happen on that side of campus and go through the interview process with some of these guys. I’m going to build a staff here that adds youth to our staff. We’re going to have some guys here that are really energetic and love the game of basketball, guys who are educators, really smart guys. I’m going to bring everyone in who are smarter than me, better than me, so I look really good. That’s one thing that a lot of people told me, go get assistant coaches who want to be head coaches and they’re going to work hard.”

E: What are your expectations in terms of the success and environment of the team in your first year?

L: “I want to get to the NCAA tournament and win the Big Sky tournament. We have the roster, I think we have the players and I think we have the backing of the fans and everything like that and the athletic department to get there. I think the help; we have a great sixth man club that supports us so we can go out and recruit some of these kids that we haven’t been able to do. So that sixth man club is huge for us. I have a good feeling about the team we have. We have a team that will be returning some guys, but we’re also bringing some younger guys in. With [forward] Bogdan [Bliznyuk] and [guard] Sir [Washington], those guys who are all older, [forward] Jesse [Hunt] and [guard] Ty [Gibson] and [guard] Cody [Benzel] who are all returning guys who have played and then [guard] Luka [Vulikic] and [forward] Mason [Peatling] who were freshmen that had a lot of playing time. So we got those guys returning and we also got freshmen guys coming in who we’re hoping to be pretty good.”

E: How do you intend to take this program and make it your own?

L: “I told the guys the very first day, ‘it’s going to be a family environment.’ I was a player, so I understand some of the things that they go through everyday. Sometimes it gets really difficult, that’s something coach Hayford also did, but at the same time, we’re going off family, we’re going off trust and commitment. Those are the most important things to me.”