The independent, student-run news site of Eastern Washington University.

Gallery: EWU Spring Football Scrimmage (April. 22)

By Brad Brown, Managing Editor

April 22, 2017

 

Defense wins the day in EWU’s second spring scrimmage on Saturday.

Print Friendly

Leave a Comment

The Easterner reserves the right to edit or delete hate speech, inflammatory statements or vulgarities in comments. The Easterner also reserves the right to delete advertising from comments.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Multimedia

Gallery: ASEWU Primary Election Candidates Take to the Campus Mall
Gallery: ASEWU Primary Election Candidates Take to the Campus Mall
Featured photos Spring 2017

...

Gallery: Old Cheney High School Student Housing Remodel
Gallery: Old Cheney High School Student Housing Remodel
Video: EWU Pro Day Highlights
Video: EWU Pro Day Highlights
Gallery: EWU Pro Day (March. 28)
Gallery: EWU Pro Day (March. 28)

The Easterner • Copyright 2017 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in