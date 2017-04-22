Gallery: EWU Spring Football Scrimmage (April. 22)

By Brad Brown, Managing Editor
April 22, 2017
Defense wins the day in EWU’s second spring scrimmage on Saturday.
The Easterner reserves the right to edit or delete hate speech, inflammatory statements or vulgarities in comments. The Easterner also reserves the right to delete advertising from comments.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.
Name (required)
Email Address (required)
Speak your mind
Other stories filed under Multimedia
...
The Easterner • Copyright 2017 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in
Leave a Comment
The Easterner reserves the right to edit or delete hate speech, inflammatory statements or vulgarities in comments. The Easterner also reserves the right to delete advertising from comments.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.