Editors’ Pick: Silicon Valley

Courtesy of Judgemental Films

By Logan Stanley
April 20, 2017
Google. Facebook. YouTube. Twitter. Skype. You know the companies and where they’re located — Silicon Valley. HBO takes on the idea of those tech giants and the culture of the Valley in Mike Judge and Alec Berg’s geniusly-crafted satirical comedy “Silicon Valley,” which features computer programmer Richard Hendricks and his start-up Pied Piper. Hendrick’s new company is the latest ‘next-great thing’ in the tech world. Dinesh, Gilfoyle, Erlich, Big-Head; these all sound like peculiar names, and they are, but you will come to love them in no time. The show’s fourth season is set to begin Sunday, April 23. Viewers can watch the previous three seasons on HBO if they have access, or stream it through HBO GO.

Editors’ Pick: Silicon Valley