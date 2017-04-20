Editors’ Pick: Toradora
My husband and I watched the entire season of Toradora, a Japanese anime based on a light novel of the same name, in approximately two sittings. Despite initial reservations — the show is obnoxiously over-the-top at times — it turned out to be one of my all time favorites. Toradora follows two students and their friends through their junior and senior years of high school, and is full of unrequited love, complicated friendships and some of the cutest romantic elements I’ve ever seen. If you are looking for a short, one-season series that will give you serious feels, Toradora is definitely worth the watch.
