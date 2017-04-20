Easterner Asks: What’s one thing you could do to be more environmentally friendly?
April 20, 2017
Filed under Easterner asks, Opinion
Andrew Myers, Junior- "Start with more recycling. It’s something I’m trying to start to do, but it’s kind of weird to get into because I’m not used to it."
