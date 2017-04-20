ASEWU Candidates Begin Their Campaigns

Close (left to right) ASEWU presidential candidate Jaime Olguin and academic affairs candidate Jevion Knox listen to candidates speeches Brad Brown for The Easterner Brad Brown for The Easterner (left to right) ASEWU presidential candidate Jaime Olguin and academic affairs candidate Jevion Knox listen to candidates speeches





Filed under Carousel, News

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

ASEWU candidates took to the campus mall on Wednesday to give insight on campaign goals and improvements for EWU. Topics ranged from student involvement to education.

As ASEWU elections begin, a Q&A Panel was held so students could get to know the candidates and ask them about their goals. This panel also gave students the chance to express thoughts about events happening at EWU.

Gaige Baisch, ASEWU presidential candidate, said that after two years as a cabinet and council member, he slowly started realizing the impact he could have on EWU by increasing the representation of the student body.

“With only 12 members in the ASEWU, it’s can be difficult to give every student representation,” said Baisch. “I really want to improve the communication between the students and faculty, help them understand that they do have a voice and educate them on how the ASEWU can help them succeed.”

The relationship between ASEWU and the student body was a common goal among the candidates. Each candidate explained how their position would impact the student body.

Baisch said that if elected, an improvement he would make would be requiring ASEWU members to periodically attend club meetings so each club, regardless of size, would have a voice that would be heard.

Kole Musgrove, candidate for legislative affairs, said that government in general is a passion of his, and he would be honored to serve the students.

“I’m the type of person who listens to NPR for fun,” said Musgrove. “I think this is a very important position, and everything revolves around the student voice. We need to get students involved at the beginning of fall quarter and throughout the year.”

Benjamin Rowe, who is running for re-election as a legislative affairs representative, said that he spent winter quarter lobbying in Olympia on behalf of the EWU students. This taught him how diverse a student body is and how every student matters.

“This experience really taught me how many issues students face,” said Rowe. “I learned how politics worked, how to improve our legislative services here at EWU, and it’s helped me give back to the students, whether it’s working with disability students, transfer students or informing students about how to register to vote.”

While ASEWU is concerned with giving the students a voice, the candidates are also focused on improving the opportunities students have.

Maddisen McNeill, candidate for academic affairs, said that this election is a chance to become more involved in EWU and make an impact. Her goals are to expand the PLUS program so there are more tutors available to students, as well as to help younger students figure out majors and offer them opportunities to figure out their major.

Haley Risley, who is running for re-election as legislative affairs representative, said that it is important to educate students on the resources they have available to them. One of her goals is to focus on programs that helps educate K-12 on sexual assault.

“We always want to work on our relationship with students, “ said Risley. “That way we know what is important to them. All the student involvement drives us to be more competitive and brings out the best in us.”

On April 24, Housing and Residential Life will be joining ASEWU for a barbeque on the Louise Anderson Hall lawn from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Following that, the first primary election will be on April 25 from 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., with results being released April 26 at noon.

Another panel with Housing and Residential Life will be May 3 from 4 to 6 p.m. in Snyamncut Great Room, and one last debate on May 8 from 4 to 6 p.m. in Hargreaves Library. The general election will be held, with the results coming in the following day at noon after being approved by the current ASEWU council. •